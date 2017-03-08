Martellus Bennett bids farewell to the Patriots

Posted by Mike Florio on March 8, 2017, 11:14 PM EST

It’s not clear where tight end Martellus Bennett will play next year. It is clear he won’t be playing with the Patriots.

Bennett has said goodbye to the Patriots on Twitter, in his own unique way.

“I’m going to miss you Mass-Holes,” he said. “T’was Fun. Thank you for the good times. To infinity and beyond…”

Bennett has played for the Cowboys, Giants, and Bears. He was traded by Chicago to New England last year.

The Patriots negotiated a trade on Wednesday with the Colts for tight end Dwayne Allen, which seemed to close the door on Bennett returning.