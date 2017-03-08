Matt Schaub remaining with Falcons

Posted by Josh Alper on March 8, 2017, 3:31 PM EST

In February, there were reports that the 49ers might pursue signing quarterback Matt Schaub because his experience playing for Kyle Shanahan would come in handy as they install a new offense and look for a long-term answer at quarterback.

Shanahan and the 49ers have opted for another of the coach’s former charges in Brian Hoyer, however, and Schaub is staying put. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Schaub will return to the Falcons.

Per Schefter, it is a two-year, $9 million deal.

Schaub joined the Falcons last year and saw action in four regular season games while backing up Matt Ryan. He completed 1-of-3 passes for 16 yards in those relief outings and last started a game with the Ravens during the 2015 season. The Falcons would surely prefer that remains the case over the life of his new deal.