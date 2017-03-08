Patriots haven’t discussed Adrian Peterson

Soon-to-be-free-agent running back Adrian Peterson is interested in plenty of teams. There’s still no indication of any team being interested in him, however, especially at the income level to which he has grown accustomed.
One team he’d reportedly consider is the Patriots. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Patriots have not yet discussed Peterson. The source also said it would be safe to assume that the Patriots won’t pursue him.
It makes plenty of sense. Apart from the questions arising from the well-publicized 2014 off-field incident, Peterson is accustomed to a level of compensation and a degree of involvement in the offense that would make it very hard for him to mesh with the ultimate do your job/know your role organization. LeGarrette Blount already has shown that he knows how to embrace a team that sometimes calls on him to carry the ball a lot, sometimes doesn’t. (Blount once again is a free agent, but he always seems to re-sign with the Patriots.)
That’s not to say Peterson couldn’t make the adjustment, but with coach Bill Belichick rightfully obsessed with the concept of team, Peterson would stand out in a way that doesn’t mesh with winning championships. Other options are available, with far lower risk of an unwelcome string of distractions.
Patriots should sign him so he can go out on a losing team
I think Peterson would be a good fit in NE, all though I have to laugh at the fact that no one seems to be as interested in him as he seems to be interested in ALL 32 teams in the league!
He’s all about himself and his individual accomplishments. Of course the Pats don’t want him.
The issue has to be cost. I mean paying ADP normal RB starter money would be a no brainier since the upside is massive.
Paying ADP ADP money is really risky cause he has to look like a top 3 RB to justify it and for a team like the Pats its hard to risk blowing that much on a single player when your team is the best in the league based on its relatively well rounded nature.
People had the same doubts about Corey Dillon from the Bengals when he went to the Pats, how did that work out?
Oh, yeah, he got a superbowl ring.
A classy organization like the pats shouldn’t stoop down to sign a child beater.
Patriots D is gonna be horrible next year
they have no reason to. signing AP would curse the org forever
That Patriots won’t sign him for one simple reason. He fumbles too much.
Corey Dillon wasn’t a well-documented headcase with fumble issues and a gigantic opinion of himself.
If the Patriots are interested, they won’t be making a move early on. They’ll wait to see how the market for Peterson develops. If it’s a soft market, Belichick may bite.
There is a person making comments on this thread who either does not know football or does not follow the AFCE. Or both.
He’s going to be one of those guys that’s broke in a few years.
Patriots D is gonna be horrible next year
Your team is horrible every year
_____ is interested in Adrian Peterson.
His ego would never fit inside of Gillette Stadium. That’s just one problem with this idea.
Can’t catch and refuses to block with any consistency. Terrible fit.