Patriots haven’t discussed Adrian Peterson

Posted by Mike Florio on March 8, 2017, 1:18 PM EST

Soon-to-be-free-agent running back Adrian Peterson is interested in plenty of teams. There’s still no indication of any team being interested in him, however, especially at the income level to which he has grown accustomed.

One team he’d reportedly consider is the Patriots. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Patriots have not yet discussed Peterson. The source also said it would be safe to assume that the Patriots won’t pursue him.

It makes plenty of sense. Apart from the questions arising from the well-publicized 2014 off-field incident, Peterson is accustomed to a level of compensation and a degree of involvement in the offense that would make it very hard for him to mesh with the ultimate do your job/know your role organization. LeGarrette Blount already has shown that he knows how to embrace a team that sometimes calls on him to carry the ball a lot, sometimes doesn’t. (Blount once again is a free agent, but he always seems to re-sign with the Patriots.)

That’s not to say Peterson couldn’t make the adjustment, but with coach Bill Belichick rightfully obsessed with the concept of team, Peterson would stand out in a way that doesn’t mesh with winning championships. Other options are available, with far lower risk of an unwelcome string of distractions.