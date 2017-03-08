Pierre Garςon is poised to cash in

The last time receiver Pierre Garςon became a free agent, he made $13.5 million in the first year. This time around, he’ll do even better.
Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that Garςon is expected to make $16 million in the first year of the contract he’ll sign with the 49ers. It’s hardly a blind, Osweiler-style roll of the nice. His new coach, Kyle Shanahan, was the offensive coordinator when Garςon signed his five-year, $42.5 million deal in Washington five years ago.
At a time when many scoff at free-agency contracts as being one- or two-year deals, Garςon played every game and cashed every check. He’ll now be cashing some big checks from the 49ers.
And before anyone says “Garςon isn’t worth $16 million this year,” keep in mind a couple of facts. First, the salary cap has shot from $120 million in 2012 to $167 million in 2017, an increase of nearly 40 percent. Second, the NFL is a highly popular and profitable product; the good players deserve to get paid, especially since plenty of people who never suit up are making plenty of money from the game, too. Owners, for example, are making a lot more than $16 million in pure profit every year, and they will be cashing check for a lot longer than players ever can.
So kudos to Garςon and every other guy who gets paid in the coming days. Get what you can, while you can. The owners will be getting a lot more than that, for a lot longer.
Yes usually the boss and owner of businesses typically make more than their employees. You seemed surprised by that.
Niners need to overpay to get free agents. That was terrible franchises have to do.
Keeping in mind that the salary cap is now $167 million and the NFL is a popular and profitable product, Garςon isn’t worth $16 million this year.
Also keep in mind that “16 million this year” includes his full signing bonus, which is amortized over the deal.
Making 16 million isn’t making 16 million. It is a big up front payday on a lower average annual contract, and the up front pay day makes up for the back end not being at all guaranteed.
If they are going to pay 3 dudes $20 mil next season not to coach, they might as well pay Garcon $16 mil to catch a few footballs.
It would be smart to sign him to a 4 year 45 million deal with huge cap hits now when you have the room and smaller cap hits in years you expect your team to be more competitive. Could be a smart deal but we won’t know till the numbers come out.
With all due respect, who could trust anything Chris Mortensen says.
Pats fan
It doesn’t matter what the cap number is. It’s still better to pay a LOT of good players than to overpay fewer. Does Garcon deserve to be paid as a top 5 WR? Sorry, don’t think so.
Parsigmancon is not worth $16m.