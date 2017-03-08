Pierre Garςon is poised to cash in

Posted by Mike Florio on March 8, 2017, 11:40 AM EST

The last time receiver Pierre Garςon became a free agent, he made $13.5 million in the first year. This time around, he’ll do even better.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that Garςon is expected to make $16 million in the first year of the contract he’ll sign with the 49ers. It’s hardly a blind, Osweiler-style roll of the nice. His new coach, Kyle Shanahan, was the offensive coordinator when Garςon signed his five-year, $42.5 million deal in Washington five years ago.

At a time when many scoff at free-agency contracts as being one- or two-year deals, Garςon played every game and cashed every check. He’ll now be cashing some big checks from the 49ers.

And before anyone says “Garςon isn’t worth $16 million this year,” keep in mind a couple of facts. First, the salary cap has shot from $120 million in 2012 to $167 million in 2017, an increase of nearly 40 percent. Second, the NFL is a highly popular and profitable product; the good players deserve to get paid, especially since plenty of people who never suit up are making plenty of money from the game, too. Owners, for example, are making a lot more than $16 million in pure profit every year, and they will be cashing check for a lot longer than players ever can.

So kudos to Garςon and every other guy who gets paid in the coming days. Get what you can, while you can. The owners will be getting a lot more than that, for a lot longer.