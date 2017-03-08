Quarterback Ryan Mallett staying with the Ravens

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 8, 2017, 10:13 PM EST

The good news is, Ryan Mallett won’t have to set an alarm tomorrow to find out where he’s going.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Ravens are keeping their backup quarterback, who was set to be an unrestricted free agent.

Mallett’s spent the last year and half with the Ravens, appearing in 12 games, most of the, when Joe Flacco was hurt in 2015.

The former Patriots draft pick was traded to Houston, but was run off there after he allegedly overslept and missed a team flight to Miami.

He’s stayed under the radar and apparently on time in Baltimore, so it makes sense to settle into a routine there.