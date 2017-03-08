Ravens leave door open on an Elvis Dumervil return

Posted by Mike Florio on March 8, 2017, 4:48 PM EST

Four years after a fax snafu fueled his exit from the Broncos, pass-rusher Elvis Dumervil once again is available. But he could be re-signing with the Ravens, eventually.

“We have not closed the door on the possibility of him returning in the future,” Ravens G.M. Ozzie Newsome said in the statement announcing the move.

“Elvis Dumervil has been a leader for us on and off the field,” Newsome added. “He has made a positive impression on our franchise, and we have been fortunate to have him as a Raven. We respect his professionalism and the way he plays the game, in addition to his extensive charitable efforts that have greatly impacted our Baltimore community and his parents’ native country of Haiti.”

Dumveril had a franchise-record 17 sacks in 2014. But he has had only nine total sacks since then, and he turned 33 in January.

With Jason Pierre-Paul and Melvin Ingram both subject to the franchise tag, the free-agency market for pass rushers is light this year. Dumervil could draw interest elsewhere. If not, he could end up back in Baltimore at a reduced rate.