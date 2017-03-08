Report: Bills the favorite to land Kyle Juszczyk

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 8, 2017, 10:35 AM EST

There’s been a market for Ravens fullback Kyle Juszczyk but the Bills have emerged as the leader to sign Juszczyk later this week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Prior reports had linked to Juszczyk to the Browns, and that was no surprise. Juszczyk went to high school about 30 miles outside of Cleveland before going on to play at Harvard, and the Browns’ front office is full of Ivy Leaguers — and Harvard alums specifically.

The Browns have seen Juszczyk up close during his time with the Ravens, and he was good enough to make the Pro Bowl last season. Juszczyk, 25, only had five rushing attempts last year, but he caught 37 passes and played plenty of snaps for the Ravens. He’s never missed a game in his four-year career and has scored six career touchdowns.