Report: Bills will sign Vlad Ducasse

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 8, 2017, 10:38 PM EST

Free agent guard Vlad Ducasse will sign a three-year deal with the Bills when free agency officially opens, CBS Sports reported Wednesday.

Ducasse, 29, became a starter over the second half of last season, his only season in Baltimore. He’s never been a full-time starter over seven seasons with four different teams.

Ducasse will see at least one familiar face with his new team. New Bills offensive line coach Juan Castillo left the Ravens after last season for the same job in Buffalo. Castillo previously worked with new Bills coach Sean McDermott in Philadelphia.

The Bills have been busy adding and deleting pieces in their first free agent period under McDermott. The team announced Wednesday that it will keep quarterback Tyrod Taylor on a restructured contract.