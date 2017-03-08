Report: Brian Hoyer will sign with 49ers

Word early on Wednesday was that quarterback Brian Hoyer is expected to pick his next team on Thursday, but it looks like his mind is already made up.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hoyer will sign with the 49ers. The Jets were the other team believed to be pursuing Hoyer in the “legal tampering” window leading up to the Thursday afternoon start of the new league year.
The move will reunite Hoyer with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was the offensive coordinator for the Browns in 2014 when Hoyer made 13 starts at quarterback. Hoyer will likely be in good position to open the year as the starting quarterback in Santa Clara as well.
With Colin Kaepernick opting out of his deal, the team has no other quarterbacks under contract and are expected to add one during the draft. Hoyer fits the bill as a bridge quarterback who can run the offense until a younger player is ready to take over thanks to his experience in Shanahan’s offense and his spurts of solid play with the Bears and Texans over the last two seasons.
Hoyer’s presence on the 49ers roster would also seem to make it less likely that the 49ers are going to pursue a trade for Kirk Cousins, who has been linked to the team largely because of his own experience with Shanahan.
Hoyer is just a bridge to when Cousins franchise tag expires
Good move for everyone involved.
Hoyer the Destroyer!
San Francisco, be smart. Draft a QB in one of the later rounds, and take the best available player on the board at each of your spots.
Do not break the bank for Kirk Cousins. You are not turning the ship around this season. Let Hoyer and the rookie selection duke it out for the job while you slowly assemble a respectable team.
Best QB they’ve had since John Brodie
Hoyer knows Brady. Hoyer doesn’t want to play Brady twice a year. Smart move, Hoyer.
I would have liked to see a Cutler cut and then 2017 Bears QB roster = Hoyer#1, Shaw#2, Barkley#3.
Thanks Hoyer, good luck in San Fran!
Better than what they’ve had over the past few years, could be worse. He’s a good QB and should be able to improve that offense. I would still draft Trubisky at 2 and let him develop behind Hoyer for a year or so.
Thank God.
Signed,
Redskins Fans Everywhere
So far, Niners not looking too stupid…but it’s early.
kwjsb says:
Mar 8, 2017 3:08 PM
Thats quite possible. Either way this was a good sensible move for the niners.