Report: Brian Hoyer will sign with 49ers

Word early on Wednesday was that quarterback Brian Hoyer is expected to pick his next team on Thursday, but it looks like his mind is already made up.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hoyer will sign with the 49ers. The Jets were the other team believed to be pursuing Hoyer in the “legal tampering” window leading up to the Thursday afternoon start of the new league year.

The move will reunite Hoyer with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was the offensive coordinator for the Browns in 2014 when Hoyer made 13 starts at quarterback. Hoyer will likely be in good position to open the year as the starting quarterback in Santa Clara as well.

With Colin Kaepernick opting out of his deal, the team has no other quarterbacks under contract and are expected to add one during the draft. Hoyer fits the bill as a bridge quarterback who can run the offense until a younger player is ready to take over thanks to his experience in Shanahan’s offense and his spurts of solid play with the Bears and Texans over the last two seasons.

Hoyer’s presence on the 49ers roster would also seem to make it less likely that the 49ers are going to pursue a trade for Kirk Cousins, who has been linked to the team largely because of his own experience with Shanahan.