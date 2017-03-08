Reports: Calais Campbell heading to Jacksonville

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 8, 2017, 10:03 PM EST

For the second year in a row, the Jaguars are making a heavy investment in their defensive line.

According to multiple reports, the Jaguars are signing former Cardinals lineman Calais Campbell.

The Cardinals were resigned to losing Campbell this year (along with safety Tony Jefferson), so that’s not a surprise on their end of the transaction.

For the Jaguars, adding Campbell to last year’s big-ticket pickup Malik Jackson (six years, $85.5 million) gives them a lot of money tied up in young veterans up front, to go along with a plethora of draft picks who could quickly turn into a good defense.