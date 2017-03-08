Report: Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris arrested for marijuana

The Chiefs are dealing with other business at the moment, but have a new headache.
According to KMBC, Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana by the Missouri Highway Patrol.
In Missouri, felony possession is more than 35 grams (an ounce and a quarter), so it’s not an inconsiderable amount. He was sent to the Bates County Jail (south of Kansas City) and released Monday.
The 25-year-old tight end signed a three-year contract extension with the Chiefs last offseason. He caught 17 passes last year, including one for a touchdown from Dontari Poe on the “Bloated Tebow Pass,” which may now be known as the “Bloated Tebow Puff Puff Pass.”
He was fined for celebrating that one, and may now face additional punishment from the league, regardless what the criminal justice system in Missouri does with him.
The Chiefs have yet to put out the statement saying they are aware, investigating, and declining further comment while they gather more information.
The horror!
Idiots gonna idiot…
The league, the country, needs to realize MJ is no worse than anything drinking related. It’s just a silly witch hunt these days.
This is stupid. The alcohol hypocrisy is undeniable.
DECRIMINALIZE the plant and embrace it’s existence.
Legalize it. :p
Actually an oz and a half is an inconsiderable amount.
Getting stoneD is my PED. I sit around the house all day, watch the tube, food binge and take power naps. More players should do this. It frees your mind, man!
osrudesays:
Mar 8, 2017 10:16 AM
The league, the country, needs to realize MJ is no worse than anything drinking related. It’s just a silly witch hunt these days.
———————————————————————
Osrude, whether it’s a witch hunt or not is NOT the point.
The point is that the league is likely to take sanction you for the violation. That hurts your team. You were not hired to hurt your team.
Why can’t people understand this?
In Mass where I live, I can legally walk around with an ounce of weed taped to my forehead without consequence, and when I get home I can throw it on the pile of the other 9 ounces that I can legally possess in my home, again without consequence. I am also able to possess the harvest taken from up to 12 plants, that I am able to grow in my own home, But I am not clear on if both amounts can be combined, which I doubt, my point being, he can do really hard time in one place, and not even make the newspapers in another. (if he is not a pro athlete).
Stupid is as Stupid does