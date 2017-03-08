Report: Lawrence Timmons to visit Dolphins after free agency begins

Posted by Josh Alper on March 8, 2017, 5:57 PM EST

Linebacker Lawrence Timmons has spent his entire NFL career with the Steelers, but he’s reached the end of his contract and reportedly talking to the Dolphins about making a move.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that Timmons is set to visit the Dolphins after free agency opens on Thursday afternoon. Fowler adds that Timmons’ agents have been speaking to the Steelers as well, but that nothing at this point suggests he won’t hit the open market.

Timmons has missed just two games since joining the Steelers as a first-round pick in 2007 and has been a starter since the 2009 season, so moving to a new team would be a big change of pace. With plenty of time to go before any deals can become official, that or other considerations could lead to things looking very different by 4 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Whether they land Timmons or not, the Dolphins will be making moves at linebacker. They’re working on a long-term deal with Kiko Alonso and at least one free agent addition to the group seems likely as they try to build on a playoff berth in Miami.