Report: Lions land Rick Wagner with lucrative deal

Posted by Josh Alper on March 8, 2017, 12:53 PM EST

Rick Wagner heads into free agency as a good bet to land one of the league’s biggest contracts for a right tackle and it looks like the Lions are the team that’s going to give it to him.

Shortly after Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports that the Lions have emerged as a “strong contender” to sign Wagner, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that they have agreed in principle on a deal. Rapoport reports the deal will be for more than $9 million per season, which comes in behind Lane Johnson’s deal with the Eagles although that contract is thought to reflect the team’s belief that Johnson will be their left tackle before the contract is up.

Wagner has spent the last four years with the Ravens after being drafted by Baltimore in the fifth round of the 2013 draft. He’s been a starter for the last three of those seasons and graded out very well during the 2016 season.

If the Lions have secured Wagner, Riley Reiff will almost certainly be moving on from Detroit. The 2012 first-round pick is also set for unrestricted free agency and would be in search of a starting role elsewhere with Wagner and Taylor Decker manning the tackle spots in Detroit.