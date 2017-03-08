Report: Lions land Rick Wagner with lucrative deal

Rick Wagner heads into free agency as a good bet to land one of the league’s biggest contracts for a right tackle and it looks like the Lions are the team that’s going to give it to him.
Shortly after Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports that the Lions have emerged as a “strong contender” to sign Wagner, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that they have agreed in principle on a deal. Rapoport reports the deal will be for more than $9 million per season, which comes in behind Lane Johnson’s deal with the Eagles although that contract is thought to reflect the team’s belief that Johnson will be their left tackle before the contract is up.
Wagner has spent the last four years with the Ravens after being drafted by Baltimore in the fifth round of the 2013 draft. He’s been a starter for the last three of those seasons and graded out very well during the 2016 season.
If the Lions have secured Wagner, Riley Reiff will almost certainly be moving on from Detroit. The 2012 first-round pick is also set for unrestricted free agency and would be in search of a starting role elsewhere with Wagner and Taylor Decker manning the tackle spots in Detroit.
Sigh.
Ravens need to cut these dinosaurs so we can keep our younger and more steady players.
Great signing. Along with Decker you have genuine bookends for the first time in a looong time in Detroit.
That’s the Lions, over pay for a RT
I don’t love the idea of paying a right tackle $9+ million, but the Lions have at least three, possibly four starters, on the o-line that are on their rookie deals for another three years, so that kind of offsets the amount he is making. As long as he helps improve the horrid run game it’s a great signing.
Little less wiggle room, but still possible to land some Comp picks next year too with the soon to be losses of Warford and Reiff.
im curious what the criteria is for the “grades” that players get, because the majority of the players that “grade out” well, are usually turds and the players who are actually solid players dont seem to “grade out” as well. its like the stupid qbr, which by the way means absolutely nothing
A fool and their money are soon parted. Wagner is a solid RT. But he is not worth top 10 OL money.
This one stings a bit. Good, but not great RT. Decent run blocker, below average pass blocker but was getting better every year.
This is curious. It’s not like Riley Reiff was a scrubb. Not sure the Lions to spend that much at that position.
Lions have won one playoff game in 50 years.
Great….. Good job Vikings. With the defense we have and most of them still on rookie deals they should be going all in right now. Yet they are letting the division bottom feeders go after our players and players that they should be signing. Guess I should be used to this by now.
Those complaining about “top 10 money”, tell me he has a top 10 contract this time next year. It’s an expensive deal for the next 8 months and then it’s suddenly a bargain.
who is Ricky Wagner? Never heard of the guy until about a week ago.
Right tackle is the missing piece in Oakland but I am glad we didn’t give this dude that kind of money.
Wow that’s a lot of money. Say what you will about Ozzie, but year after year Ravens draft picks who become free agents make a lot of money. Wagner, Osemele, McPhee, Kruger, Ellerbe, Smith etc.
Dude, your QB;’s contracts is god awful and why any of the good picks Ozzie manages to capture, all leave.
Get it?
Ravens are clueless.
Detroit fans should be getting GM Bob Quinn’s message by now and that is ” we’re going to be strong and tough along both the offensive and defensive lines.”
Don’t expect any excitement at the draft either . The days of wasting picks on diva WRs and fragile RBs is over. You might get one of the better DTs though.
wademaxwell1990 says:
Division Bottom Feeders??
I think the Lions finished above the Vikings last season (2016). And in 2014, 2013, 2011, 2010. The Vikings had a good run with Brett Farve at QB in 09. Other than that, the Vikings finished better than the Lions 2 out of 7 seasons. I don’t know how how a Vikings fan can be so delusional after studying the numbers to call a team that finishes ahead of them 71% of the time bottom feeders.
Looks like everyone is finally realizing how important an o-line can be . Just ask the Raiders and Cowboys who lost a combined 4 games on the road (counting the week 17 no starters in Philly and the no Derek Carr in Denver ) Then there are bad o-lines like Vikings and Seahawks which really demoralize your Talent
Detroit must have known Reiff was moving on.
The guy is a solid RT but that is a big overpay by Detroit.
It seems like the Lions have spent a lot of quality draft picks on the OL in recent years yet still has to keep going back to the well. It might be time for that organization to give their scouting staff a closer look.
Just curious why anyone would be using Rappaport as a source. At this point he is entirely un-credible.