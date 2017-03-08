Report: Marquise Goodwin headed to 49ers

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 8, 2017, 3:19 PM EST

The 49ers plan to sign free agent wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

Goodwin had his best season as a wide receiver with the Bills in 2016 with 29 catches, three for touchdowns. Goodwin was an Olympic long jumper in 2012, the year before he was drafted by the Bills in the third round, and can stretch defenses with his speed.

Washington had also inquired about Goodwin Tuesday when the free agent negotiation period opened. The 49ers came into the week with plenty of holes to fill across their roster and especially at the wide receiver position. They’ve also been linked to free agent wide receiver Pierre Garcon and recently re-signed Jeremy Kerley.

Goodwin, 26, battled injuries early in his career and only played in two games in 2015. He had three touchdown catches a rookie but didn’t have another until he matched that total last season.