Report: Ravens to sign running back Danny Woodhead

Danny Woodhead will not be relocating with the Chargers from San Diego to Los Angeles.

Instead, the free agent running back is expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens according to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Woodhead appeared in just two games for the Chargers last season before suffering a torn ACL that brought an abrupt end to his season. In 16 games in 2015, Woodhead caught 80 passes for 755 yards and six touchdowns out of the backfield and added 336 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Woodhead brings experience to a running back group that is still decisively young for the Ravens. He quickly pencils in as a third down back behind Buck Allen, Kenneth Dixon and Lorenzo Taliaferro.