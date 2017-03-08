Report: Saints re-sign safety Chris Banjo to two-year deal

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 8, 2017, 12:59 AM EST

The New Orleans Saints have signed special teams standout and safety Chris Banjo to a two-year deal, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Banjo, who joined the Saints in November, spent most of his first four years in the league with the Green Bay Packers. He was a restricted free agent for New Orleans and the new deal eliminates the need to give him an RFA tender instead.

Banjo appeared in 37 games for the Packers in four seasons, appearing in all 16 games in 2013 and 2015. He played just two games this year for Green Bay before being waived with an injury settlement in October. He later signed with the Saints and played in seven games while recording five tackles.