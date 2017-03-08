Report: Scot McCloughan not involved in any Washington decisions

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 8, 2017, 2:27 PM EST

Not only is Scot McCloughan out of the building, he’s out of the loop.

According to John Keim of ESPN.com, the Washington General Manager is not involved in the team’s pending free agent moves, and seems to be headed out the door.

That seemed kind of obvious, since he wasn’t in the building for the start of the legal tampering period yesterday, and wasn’t at the Scouting Combine. But his agent is talking to team officials today, which suggests that some degree of resolution could be getting nearer.

The team has done a bunch of stuff without him, from tagging quarterback Kirk Cousins to extending coach Jay Gruden to signing tight end Vernon Davis.

And with team president Bruce Allen still in place and apparently willing to negotiate (at least over drinks in Indianapolis), it’s clear that they don’t need McCloughan hanging around.