Report: Seahawks have “no immediate interest” in Adrian Peterson

Posted by Josh Alper on March 8, 2017, 9:09 AM EST

Running back Adrian Peterson’s father named the Seahawks as one of his son’s preferred destinations, but it doesn’t look like any deal that would land him in Seattle is imminent.

Tom Pelissero of USA Today reports that the Seahawks have “no immediate interest” in signing Peterson while noting that the team has shown in the past that they will reconsider possible signings if a player’s price comes down after extended time on the market.

In comments to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, Nelson Peterson declined to say if there have been conversations between his son’s agent and the Seahawks. He said the presence of offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell in Seattle is a plus because Peterson played for Bevell when Bevell had the same job with the Vikings.

“You look at the connections in Seattle, so there’s definitely interest there,” Nelson Peterson said. “Those are some pretty good years.”

Several other teams, including the Raiders and Giants, have been mentioned by Peterson or others in his camp as desirable landing spots. At this point, however, there hasn’t been much word of reciprocal interest from those teams in making a deal that would set Peterson up for the 2017 season.