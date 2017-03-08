Reports: Tony Jefferson will sign with Ravens

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 8, 2017, 9:39 PM EST

Free agent safety Tony Jefferson plans to sign with the Ravens, per multiple reports Wednesday night.

NFL Network reported that the Browns offered more money but said Jefferson will pick the Ravens, who had one of last year’s biggest free agency hits at the safety position with veteran Eric Weddle.

Free agency officially opens Thursday afternoon. Agents have been able to negotiate with teams since Tuesday, and an earlier NFL Network report said Jefferson had drawn interest from multiple teams, including the Ravens and Browns. ESPN’s report said Jefferson will sign with Baltimore “barring any last-minute negotiation snags.”

Jefferson is just 25 and was a full-time starter for the first time last season with the Cardinals. But the Cardinals have already committed significant money to cornerback Patrick Peterson and safety Tyrann Mathieu, and they’re finalizing a long-term extension with pass-rusher Chandler Jones. So they probably came into the free agency period figuring they would lose Jefferson and veteran defensive end Calais Campbell.