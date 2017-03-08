Ricardo Allen among Falcons tendered contracts

Posted by Josh Alper on March 8, 2017, 12:03 PM EST

The word on the street last week was that the Falcons would use a second-round tender on restricted free agent wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and the team confirmed it on Tuesday.

Gabriel will make $2.746 million if he plays out the year under the terms of the tender, but can negotiate with other clubs. The Falcons would have the right to match any offer and would receive a second-round pick if they opted not to match.

The team also announced tenders for three exclusive rights free agents, including safety Ricardo Allen. Allen has started 30 games for the Falcons over the last two years, including every game the NFC champs played during the 2016 campaign. He had 90 tackles and two interceptions in the regular season and added two more in the postseason on the way to Super Bowl LI.

They also tendered offensive lineman Ben Garland, who also saw occasional snaps on the defensive line while playing in every game, and cornerback Akeem King.