Stay with PFT all day Thursday, in every format

Posted by Mike Florio on March 8, 2017, 6:14 PM EST

The first day of the NFL’s new league year arrives on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. ET. That’s the moment trades will happen, free agents will sign, and generally speaking all hell will break loose.

We’ll be covering every angle of every move and rumor and every other nugget that’s worthy of being shared in this space, with somewhere between 100 and 200 stories posted between 12:00 a.m. Thursday and 12:00 a.m. Friday.

But there’s more than simply text. We’ll start the day with PFT Live — three hours on NBC Sports Radio and the final two simulcast on NBCSN. We’ll then be adding video content throughout the day, and we’ll produce pair of Facebook Live sessions that will stream through the SNFonNBC Facebook page at 12:00 p.m. ET and 4:00 p.m. ET.

The centerpiece continues to be PFT, the one-stop shop that provides all the information you need in an effort to digest, without tiptoeing through an alphabet junkyard. You can also get all PFT content via the NBC SportsTalk app and you can (and should) follow ProFootballTalk on Twitter, where a link is posted to virtually every story we post.

Thanks for your current support of the site, and thanks in advance for the millions of clicks that will be flooding the NBC servers on Thursday. The hamsters are fed and rested, and we’ve got plenty more to throw onto the wheel in the event they keel over. Again.