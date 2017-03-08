Terrelle Pryor could become the latest litmus test of the new-look Browns

The analytics suggest that receiver Terrelle Pryor wants more than the Browns want to pay him. And how the Browns handle this one will become the latest litmus test of the team’s new approach to building and maintaining a football team.
Last year, they let center Alex Mack and tackle Mitchell Schwartz go via free agency. Then, as part of the effort to prop up their new procedures by keeping all 14 draft picks, they released receiver Taylor Gabriel, who became a great player for the Falcons’ NFC championship team.
This year, Pryor is the biggest name (and the best story) on a team desperate for stars. But the numbers say what they say, and the Browns are willing to disregard the name on the jersey and the man in the helmet in order to honor their new procedures.
It’s a calculated risk, to be sure. As one source with knowledge of the dynamics explained it to PFT, teammates like and respect Pryor. He’s particularly respected by players who played for the Browns when Pryor arrived and tried to convert to receiver but failed to make the team. And he’s passionate about playing for the Browns; how many guys in the locker room really care as much as he seems to?
The question is whether Pryor is a true No. 1 receiver, and whether he ever will be. Corey Coleman, a first-round pick in 2016, could become the top player on the depth chart, with or without Pryor there. Until Coleman develops, they likely need someone more accomplished than either of their best two options. (Josh Gordon would be nice, if he ever gets reinstatement.)
With so much cap space, it may seem trivial for the Browns to quibble about a couple million here and a couple million there, especially for a player that is so popular with the fans. But if they’re going to let this new approach take root, they need to honor it, without exception.
The other concern, frankly, is the manner in which Pryor will react to finally getting a massive contract, six years after entering the NFL. What happens when Pryor gets paid?
To the extent that’s a reason for the Browns to not pay Pryor $12 million per year, isn’t it also a reason to not pay him, say, $8 million a year? As one source explained the dynamics, it’s financial security that causes a player to change; the degree of the security doesn’t really matter.
So what will Pryor do once he gets paid a lot of money? And how will he continue to develop as a receiver? Those are questions that need to be answered as Pryor continues his career not as a guy who throw passes but as a guy who catches them. Whether they’re answered in Cleveland or elsewhere remains to be seen.
And if Pryor gets paid, handles it well, and performs well with a new team, the Browns will be hearing about their latest decision to let one of the few good ones get away.
This is a fair assessment; I suppose they have to stick to their system. Like most observers, however, I can’t help but feel like this new administration has so far only been successful in letting excellent players go. Forest for the trees people.
I feel for the Browns fans. I liked the Lombardi/Chud combo a few years back, not sure why their owner cleaned house without letting them build.
Sorry, but the nerds would be right on this one. If you watched any of their games, Pryor had the production he did because Jackson was enamored with him and called his number early in games. Rarely did I see him make any plays of consequence past early off the original game plan once the other team had adjusted to them. He doesn’t particuarly run great routes, which is why he’d get shut down after an early big play or 2 against teams after they’d settled down. You love the physical mismatch, but you don’t pay in excess for it either because that gets figured on tape by opposing defenses over time. If anything it highlights how well Jackson does scheming early in games and in coaching players to develop as he did similar with guys like Marcell Reese, Jacoby Ford, and Denarius Moore in Oakland who all went on to so so production away from him. He just needs to do better at in game adjustments to take that next step as a coach.
The Browns can’t afford to let ANOTHER decent player get away. When you’re almost 100 million under the league cap, what’s a couple million? I guess this is what happens when your owner has to ante up BIG TIME to stay out of jail.