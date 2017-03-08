The 49ers have sights set on wideout Pierre Garçon

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 8, 2017, 6:37 AM EST

At a time when they seem to be trying to swing a trade with Washington for a significantly bigger piece, the 49ers appear to be making a run at a guy who wanted to be traded from there last year.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the 49ers “set their sights” on signing free agent wide receiver Pierre Garçon.

Garçon was frustrated with his role in the system quarterback Kirk Cousins was running last year, but maybe if Kyle Shanahan’s calling the plays things will be different. There have been reports that the franchise-tagged Cousins wants to play for the 49ers, something he could easily influence if he chose to.

The 49ers receiving corps was a mess last year, though they retained Jeremy Kerley. If they added Garçon, they could still justify another expenditure there to breathe life into the passing game.