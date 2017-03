Posted by Darin Gantt on March 8, 2017, 12:46 PM EST

With plenty of guys about to cash in, a lot of the guys who did previously are about to become unemployed.

That happened in Tennessee, as the Titans have released defensive tackle Al Woods, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

A year ago, Woods signed a three-year, $10.5 million contract to stay there.

But as is so often the case, the numbers spouted upon signing rarely reflect the reality of what players earn on those deals.

The 29-year-old run-stopper played in 14 games last year.