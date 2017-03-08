Tony Romo to be released on Thursday

The Tony Romo in Dallas officially is ending. As expected.
Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Romo will be released on Thursday. Presumably, the move will come after 4:00 p.m. ET when the new league year begins. At that point, the Cowboys can release Romo either with a post-June 1 designation or under the pre-June 1 classification.
Undrafted in 2003, Romo became the starting quarterback in 2006, as an in-season replacement for Drew Bledsoe. Romo held the job through highs and lows (more highs than lows) and multiple injuries. His latest back injury opened the door for then-rookie Dak Prescott, who ultimately supplanted Romo as the starter and opened the door for Romo to exit.
The Cowboys had hoped to trade him, but no offers ever materialized.
I never seen a dude so underappreciated. Before you start crying about his interceptions look at the teams that he had around him and then take a look at his 4th Quarter comebacks, best in the last decade.
Finally…the guy deserves to have the ability to determine where he plays. I hate Dallas but I have much respect for Romo…nothing but a class act.
Is he still destined to win a Super Bowl? Because I’m okay with that if he goes to Denver or Houston.
Stay away from KC.
theyre only 6 years late
Thanks for the memories (the good and the bad) #9. After the dark years Post-Aikman, you made watching the team fun again! Now sign with the texans and beat up on the afc south.
I’m a Giants fan and will be rooting for Romo. Football is the ultimate TEAM sport.
Don’t go to the donks, where behind horseteeth’s non-existent line he”ll be on IR soon.
Good Luck Tony. Thanks for everything.
From a die-hard Eagles fan, nothing but respect for Tony Romo. He made me nervous on gameday twice a year for the last decade. Hope he gets a Peyton Maning-type late-career shot, though his injury history makes that doubtful.
Let’s not forget all the women he has dated over the years in Dallas. Jessica Simpson, Carrie Underwood….
Word.
good luck in denver
Welp – If nothing else, he’ll make Denver much more exciting to watch. Until he gets hurt in week 7.
Good Luck with the Jets …
honkeyt says:
Mar 8, 2017 2:07 PM
I never seen a dude so underappreciated.
WHAT??????!!!!
He literally has more back injuries than he does playoff wins!!!!!!!!!!!!!
New York, here he comes!
Or, most likely, not. But with Tyrod off the table, Romo’s agent will be hearing from the Jets. And hanging up.
Interesting enough the year from pounding will mean that he will be the healthiest he has ever been. Funny how these things work out.
Everyone in Dallas thinks Dak Prescott is a better QB than Tony Romo. Dak is younger, and may be tougher at this point..But Tony Romo is a Dangerous Quarterback when healthy. Whoever picks him up will be lucky to have him.
Romo didnt have Elliot. Romo didnt have a healthy oline , Romo didnt have a defence with a Healthy Sean Lee(their only dynamite defensive player).
It doesn’t matter where Romo signs. He can’t stay healthy for long enough to ever win a Super Bowl.
“Romo held the job through highs and lows (more highs than lows) and multiple injuries.”
More highs than lows? A 2-4 postseason record – which took 13yrs to accumulate! – a tendency to play poor in the biggest games. And of course the injuries. It wasn’t all bad, but ultimately, from a team-success perspective, how were there more highs than lows?
I wish Tony nothing but the best! His ability to make plays and buy time to give his receivers a chance to get open is something I will never forget. He had a good arm and represented the Cowboys well. I and the rest of the Cowboy Nation will miss him and his mad scrambling in the pocket abilities..
I hope he stays in the NFC.
Texas or Denver would very scary with Romo for as long as he stayed healthy.
Please release the Coach too. He’s bottom 1/5 in league.
You can’t fire the owner….
Skins fan here. I wish him well, but suggest he retire with his millions for health reasons….