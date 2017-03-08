Tony Romo to be released on Thursday

Posted by Mike Florio on March 8, 2017, 2:05 PM EST

The Tony Romo in Dallas officially is ending. As expected.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Romo will be released on Thursday. Presumably, the move will come after 4:00 p.m. ET when the new league year begins. At that point, the Cowboys can release Romo either with a post-June 1 designation or under the pre-June 1 classification.

Undrafted in 2003, Romo became the starting quarterback in 2006, as an in-season replacement for Drew Bledsoe. Romo held the job through highs and lows (more highs than lows) and multiple injuries. His latest back injury opened the door for then-rookie Dak Prescott, who ultimately supplanted Romo as the starter and opened the door for Romo to exit.

The Cowboys had hoped to trade him, but no offers ever materialized.