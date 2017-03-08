Torrey Smith says his time with 49ers was “terrible”

Torrey Smith left the Ravens to sign a five-year, $40 million contract with the 49ers in 2015, but he was cut this week after just two seasons. He now sounds like he wishes he never left.
Back in Baltimore, Smith talked to CSN Mid-Atlantic and said he liked the people in San Francisco but hated the overall experience, in which the 49ers went 7-25 and he totaled just 53 catches for 930 yards in two years.
“Last few years were terrible professionally, you know? Football, it wasn’t fun,” he said. “Wasn’t very involved, so it wasn’t a fun two years as a player, but had some great relationships with a lot of people out there. Loved the locker room, loved my teammates and I loved both coaching staffs I was involved with as well so it just was I came in at the wrong time but I’m still thankful for the opportunity that they gave me.”
Smith will now look for a new team — one that won’t pay him as much as the 49ers, but one that he hopes will feature him in the offense more.
light that bridge up, Torrey!! You and Colin should be teammates in Canada soon enough!
He loved that paycheck though
No surprise considering the 49ers are a complete dumpster fire.
Good thing they hired a GM with zero front-office experience to work out the kinks.
I’ve never played for the 49ers but I can safely state my time there would have been terrible too. Everyone’s is.
You chose to sign there for the most money. Your loss.
You chose to sign there for the most money. Your loss.
I’m sure Torrey is wiping his tears with one of his many dollar bills. He will be ok.
Yeah they sucked the last 2 years for sure. They paid him for 5 years, and they pick up Kerley from a trade for peanuts and Kerley ends up getting an extension and Smith gets thrown to the curb. Kerley worked his tail off and earned it, Smith just collected a check and got bounced. Smith can complain all he wants but he sucked and he’s salty about it. The Niners sucked so bad and you weren’t even good enough to stay with the team. Later, Torrey, you won’t be missed.
Might be worth a look by the Bucs. Two years younger than DeSean Jackson, and would cost a lot less.
“Loved the locker room, loved my teammates and I loved both coaching staffs I was involved with as well.”
That basically leaves you, ‘Niner Nation. Even your players think you’re pathetic.
Well duh
That’s what happens when you move to thw liberal nightmare that is California
Why do people express vitriol towards athletes who take the most money? Its not like he trashed Baltimore on his way out, he just took the best opportunity for him. I would like to know how “loyalty” is paying the bills for the salty commenters….
“Good thing they hired a GM with zero front-office experience to work out the kinks.”
Not sure it would matter if they were able to get Bill Belichick with Jed York still running the team.
As to Smith he “loved” everything out there but his time was terrible. He was a good player with the Ravens but sounds like he made very minimal effort in SF.
Santa Clara has to over pay to get players to sign with them
Well Torrey, now that you are gone you can honestly say that you “have it better.”
yep took the money from a crummy team, and said team has now lowered your value, without even paying you all the money you signed for.
so financially it all evens out, but you had to waste two years losing, and not playing.
this one is on you torrey.
#nosympathy #boofrikkityhoo
Who was throwing to Torrey Smith?
Deep threats not only need an accurate QB, but a line that allows deep threats to well… get deep. The 49ers had neither. 49er fans know that all to well. But seem to forget that now that he’s released.
So 49ers fans trashing him are trashing the wrong people. They just want a scapegoat. Good luck with that.
Torrey Smith wasn’t the problem, and people dogging him are missing the point.
It’s funny when things go south, people want to blame anyone and throw them under the bus. Hope it feels good, because you lost a good deep threat. But I guess Shanny’s got his Redskins boys he wants to pay even MORE to.
Good luck with that. Still no QB. Still no line.
The kind of team that overpays people isn’t the kind of team you will win many games on.
e.g. Revis was able to squeeze a fortune out of the Jets but he had to go to New England to get a ring.
I would never criticize someone for taking the bigger check though, as far as organizational failures go paying me too much money would be my favorite one.
After you’ve piled up a Revis sized money pile you can worry about winning but for most players they need to maximize their earnings because careers are short and can end any time.
I was listening to some fantasy football analysis last week, and the hosts pointed out that “At least the 49ers still have a deep threat in Torrey Smith.”
Not anymore! Kerley is not a deep threat. They now have nobody to stretch the field.
He was okay on a good baltimore team. He had 1 – 1,000 yard season. But Boldin is old and he still better than him.