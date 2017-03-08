Torrey Smith says his time with 49ers was “terrible”

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 8, 2017, 11:17 AM EST

Torrey Smith left the Ravens to sign a five-year, $40 million contract with the 49ers in 2015, but he was cut this week after just two seasons. He now sounds like he wishes he never left.

Back in Baltimore, Smith talked to CSN Mid-Atlantic and said he liked the people in San Francisco but hated the overall experience, in which the 49ers went 7-25 and he totaled just 53 catches for 930 yards in two years.

“Last few years were terrible professionally, you know? Football, it wasn’t fun,” he said. “Wasn’t very involved, so it wasn’t a fun two years as a player, but had some great relationships with a lot of people out there. Loved the locker room, loved my teammates and I loved both coaching staffs I was involved with as well so it just was I came in at the wrong time but I’m still thankful for the opportunity that they gave me.”

Smith will now look for a new team — one that won’t pay him as much as the 49ers, but one that he hopes will feature him in the offense more.