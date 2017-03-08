Vernon Davis indicates via snapchat he’s back with Washington on three-year deal

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 8, 2017, 2:01 AM EST

General Manager Scot McCloughan may still be absent from Washington, but that doesn’t seem to be stopping the team from making deals without him in the building.

Tight end Vernon Davis indicated on his snapchat account – captured via Chick Hernandez of CSNWashington.com – that he has re-signed with Washington on a new three-year deal.

Davis started 14 of 16 games last season for the Redskins. He caught 44 passes for 583 yards and two touchdowns. He would give Washington injury insurance for Jordan Reed, who has missed 18 games over the last four seasons combined. His 44 catches were the most Davis has had in a season since 2013 with San Francisco.