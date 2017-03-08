What will Martellus Bennett do? Only he knows

Posted by Mike Florio on March 8, 2017, 5:38 PM EST

With tight ends getting paid — and one who got paid a year ago getting traded to New England — what will free-agent Martellus Bennett do? At this point no one knows.

As one source with knowledge of Bennett’s plans put it, “Marty goes to his own beat.” And that’s precisely what he will be doing, finding a new team and agreeing to a new deal on his own terms.

Chances are the financial terms will be favorable, given the deals already struck by tight ends like Jack Doyle and Vernon Davis. Bennett has shown he can perform at a high level, and he brings with him a newly-minted Super Bowl ring, which can be used to help motivate a new locker-room full of teammates.