 Skip to content

49ers add kicker Robbie Gould

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 9, 2017, 6:46 PM EST
Getty Images

The 49ers have been active in free agency, and now they’ve made a big move on special teams.

Kicker Robbie Gould has signed a two-year deal with San Francisco, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

The 35-year-old Gould was cut by the Bears during the preseason last year and eventually signed on with the Giants. He made all 10 of his field goals but missed three of his 23 extra point attempts.

The 49ers needed a new kicker because Phil Dawson signed with the Cardinals.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Chicago Bears, Home, New York Giants, Rumor Mill, San Francisco 49ers
6 Responses to “49ers add kicker Robbie Gould”
  1. thegreatgabbert says: Mar 9, 2017 6:48 PM

    It’s a merciless business, there’s always a younger guy waiting to take your place.

  2. peytonsneck18 says: Mar 9, 2017 7:08 PM

    You’ll never find….. a hairline quite like mines

  3. wrathofrathman says: Mar 9, 2017 7:14 PM

    Super bowl or bust now!

  4. iceracer2015 says: Mar 9, 2017 7:18 PM

    As I recall, Robbie Gould was the Bears’ kicker in the first version of Tecmo Bowl.

    That’s some staying power, now.

  5. iceracer2015 says: Mar 9, 2017 7:18 PM

    As I recall, Robbie Gould was the Bears’ kicker in the first version of Tecmo Bowl.

    That’s some staying power, now.

  6. iceracer2015 says: Mar 9, 2017 7:22 PM

    Or maybe not. I am getting old.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!