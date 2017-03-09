49ers add kicker Robbie Gould

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 9, 2017, 6:46 PM EST

The 49ers have been active in free agency, and now they’ve made a big move on special teams.

Kicker Robbie Gould has signed a two-year deal with San Francisco, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

The 35-year-old Gould was cut by the Bears during the preseason last year and eventually signed on with the Giants. He made all 10 of his field goals but missed three of his 23 extra point attempts.

The 49ers needed a new kicker because Phil Dawson signed with the Cardinals.