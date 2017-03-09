49ers announce seven new free agents

Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2017, 7:17 PM EST

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan aren’t messing around.

After signing a pair of new players before free agency began, which surpassed their entire 2016 free-agency spending, the 49ers have announced seven new free agents, roughly three hours into the free-agency period.

The new members of the team are receiver Pierre Garςon, receiver Marquise Goodwin, quarterback Brian Hoyer, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, tight end Logan Paulsen, linebacker Malcolm Smith, and kicker Robbie Gould.

While those signings won’t instantly make a 2-14 team a contender, it’s a major step in the right direction for a franchise that has quickly lost its way. And it’s probably only the first step for a team that hopes to return to the days when they made it to the playoffs nearly every year, and eventually snared five Super Bowl championships in 14 seasons.