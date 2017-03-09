49ers announce seven new free agents

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan aren’t messing around.
After signing a pair of new players before free agency began, which surpassed their entire 2016 free-agency spending, the 49ers have announced seven new free agents, roughly three hours into the free-agency period.
The new members of the team are receiver Pierre Garςon, receiver Marquise Goodwin, quarterback Brian Hoyer, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, tight end Logan Paulsen, linebacker Malcolm Smith, and kicker Robbie Gould.
While those signings won’t instantly make a 2-14 team a contender, it’s a major step in the right direction for a franchise that has quickly lost its way. And it’s probably only the first step for a team that hopes to return to the days when they made it to the playoffs nearly every year, and eventually snared five Super Bowl championships in 14 seasons.
After these signings, the 49ers will have approximately only $60-65 million of free cap space left to work with.
Juice!
Getting him going under Shanahan’s liberal offensive schemes will have a positive impact. H-Back for sure. Expect to see him in half the offensive plays.
We’ll miss him in Baltimore, but SF had mad $$$ to throw at him.
Rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.
If Lynch can make it through the draft without drafting 3 or 4 guys without torn ACL’s I’ll be the first to say that we have officially turned a corner and brighter days are ahead.
Free agent spending sprees rarely end up worth the money spent vs wins. Especially on a the grease fire that is the 49er franchise. Bad news is when the only team looking up at you is Cleveland, and they think you are screwed up, well it can still get worse.