49ers keep working the fringes, signing tight end Logan Paulsen

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 1:58 PM EST

Now that the 49ers spent a pile of money on a fullback, it only makes sense that they’d move onto a blocking tight end.

According to Fallon Smith of CSNBayArea.com, the 49ers plan to sign former Bears tight end Logan Paulsen.

A 30-year-old who caught three passes last year, Paulsen’s another known commodity for new coach Kyle Shanahan, having played in his offense in Washington.

While names like Paulsen and Kyle Juszczyk won’t make huge headlines, the 49ers are so bereft of talent, that bringing in solid players for specific roles is a good place to start.