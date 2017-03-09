A.J. Bouye not expected back with Texans

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 8:30 AM EST

It appears cornerback A.J. Bouye’s breakout 2016 season is going to lead to his departure from Houston.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Bouye is likely to sign with a team other than the Texans after the new league year gets underway at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon.

There’s no word on where Bouye is likely to land. A report on Tuesday indicated there was a “high chance” that he remained in the AFC South as the Titans, Jaguars and Colts were all involved in the bidding for his services. The Eagles were also in the mix at that point, but Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer and Peter King of TheMMQB.com both cast doubt on the chance that Bouye ends up in Philadelphia.

Given his spot at the top of the list of available cornerbacks and the amount of money expected to go his way, this shouldn’t be the last we hear about Bouye on Thursday.