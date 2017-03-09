 Skip to content

Akeem Spence agrees to three-year deal with Lions

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 4:55 PM EST
The Lions continue to swap out parts along both lines today.

A league source tells PFT the Lions have agreed to a three-year, $10.5 million with Buccaneers defensive tackle Akeem Spence.

Spence missed half of 2015 with injuries and a substance abuse suspension, but came back with a strong season last year. The Bucs brought Chris Baker in to replace him.

The Lions spent big for right tackle Rick Wagner, who replaces Riley Reiff (who signed with the Vikings). They also lost guard Larry Warford to the Saints, which means the additions can’t be finished.

 

