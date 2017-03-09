Aldon Smith detained for public intoxication

Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2017, 4:40 PM EST

Aldon Smith isn’t making news on the first day of free agency the way that he should have been.

Via KTVU.com, Smith has been detained by San Francisco police for public intoxication on Thursday morning. The incident occurred after a vehicle in which he was riding collided with an undercover police car. He is expected to be released by police when sober.

The incident comes at a time when Smith was closing in on potential reinstatement after a suspension that began in November 2015.

Last month, Smith boasted that he’s “back and there’s nobody who can stop me.”

There was somebody who can stop Aldon Smith. Curiously, he has the same name.