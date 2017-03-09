Aldon Smith detained for public intoxication

Aldon Smith isn’t making news on the first day of free agency the way that he should have been.
Via KTVU.com, Smith has been detained by San Francisco police for public intoxication on Thursday morning. The incident occurred after a vehicle in which he was riding collided with an undercover police car. He is expected to be released by police when sober.
The incident comes at a time when Smith was closing in on potential reinstatement after a suspension that began in November 2015.
Last month, Smith boasted that he’s “back and there’s nobody who can stop me.”
There was somebody who can stop Aldon Smith. Curiously, he has the same name.
On a day of surprising headlines, this one shocks absolutely nobody.
Sad.
It was good career while it lasted.
Great Player but such a dumb person.
its over.
Idiot
UNBELIEVABLE!!!
Wow!
So if your a passenger INSIDE a car, and drank a few too many, you get charged with public intoxication ???
Sad. Nice to know you, Aldon. Go fix your life, bud. You’ve got a lot of years left to live.
At this point he is better off to be cut by the raiders and sign a lifetime deal with Anheiser Busch
Aldon makes Johnny football look like a boy scout!
No more excuses. I don’t care if you’re only the passenger, and we’re stone cold sober. The fact is that you’re incapable of making adult decisions and are not mature enough to play a grown man’s game. Buh-bye Aldon – barely knew ya.
can’t make this stuff up.
D.O.N.E.
Well, I guess we can now close the book on this idiot! Million dollar talent and 5 cent head.. or the Black Manziel.
Him and Josh Gordon have the same bad luck of continuing to abuse in public etc. Best of luck to Aldon but my goodness
B R U H
He’s an idiot. I don’t know how else to put it.
guy just doesnt get it
What an idiot.
I can only think “Stupid is as Stupid does”
The mindset of “nobody can stop me” is why Aldon keeps having setbacks. He has to realize that yes, he can be stopped — and the fulcrum on that logical lever are the acts and deeds of Aldon himself.
Career Over!!!!
Shocking.
Much like the arrest meter, he is a 0!
Dude is a walking incident.
He was in the car…but he was not driving the car. Arrested for public intoxication…they could arrest thousands before, during and after 49er games.
Huh? Being a drunk passenger in a car counts as “public intoxication”?
Wait … so he was a passenger in a vehicle. That vehicle is involved in a collision, so he steps out of the vehicle, and they slap him with a Public Intoxication?? Granted, he was “detained” and not arrested, but that’s ridiculous.
Screw him, no more chances.
Well it’s official Raider Nation, we can close the book on Smith.
The final chapter is complete!
Eh, this sounds bad. It also sounds sketchy like the police car might be at fault without the drivers DUI from reading so far.
Way too odd that at 8:30am he is “drunk in public” He would not be in public if not for the accident, did they expect him to sit in the crashed car?
tuuuurd
Who’s getting messed up on a Thursday morning besides this clown and Johnny football?
He must have mouthed off to the cops and gotten into it with them. Other than that if he’d just said he’d been drinking and could he call a cab to get home they wouldn’t have arrested him.
Am speculating of course but most cops won’t arrest you simply for being drunk unless you’re being obnoxious or driving.
this sounds dubious.
more like he was detained for either arguing with a cop, or being aldon smith.
Aldone.
This is a BS charge, sorry. You can get hammered drunk as a passenger on an airplane though still, I guess.
Born idiot, raiders better cut him, doesnt deserve to play in nfl, a real loser…try and defend this guy, and its not an alcohol problem, its a dumbass problem
WHAT? NO WAY… WHAT ARE THE ODDS? Why cant this idiot get the hell out of San Francisco?
I almost feel sorry for this idiot… he obviously was smart enough to drink and drive… but next time get a better driver…
Is he not allowed to drink alcohol? He wasn’t driving. I’m no fan of this guy but I just cannot see why he would get arrested if he drunk as the passenger of a vehicle.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
WHAT A MORON!
I said it before, I would not have brought him in.
Aldon is now all done.
Aldon Smith is an idiot. I’m pretty sure staying away from alcohol was part of the terms of his probation.
That said…….I didn’t know that the police could detain you for public intoxication even though you were a passenger riding in a car with someone else. If that’s the case a lot of people even those that get designated drivers can be detained.
I guess the best thing you can say about this situation is at least he wasn’t driving.
Hey, he’s no quitter.
He was just beginning a long road trip to Cincinnati when the accident happened.
Oh no. What a shocking surprise. Raider Nayshun, any comment? Isn’t this Reggie’s pet? Good luck with his reinstatement. Another Clown azz the Raiders love.
GOOOOOOOOOOOO REGGGGGGGGGGGEIE! Commitment to Character!
It doesnt state rather the driver was drunk or not in this article. So why the fuss. I dont get why he was held. Being a drunk passanger is ground for arrest now? Dwb. What can go wrong will go wrong.
Some people just cant get out of their own way, sad to see.
wait…so hes not driving?
goodnight, sweet prince
Probably for his own good to get him away from boozing for a few hours, but he could have just been put in a cab and sent home.
Really unfortunate that there is nobody in his life that can get through to him.
I agree with this sentiment. He had a DD, unless he was combative at the scene, he did nothing wrong.
33.5 sacks in his first two seasons. Hall of fame level talent wasted.
Sad.