Andrew Whitworth to sign with Rams

The Bengals were optimistic they could re-sign offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. But they won’t.
Whitworth plans to sign with the Rams today on a three-year deal worth a total of $36 million with $15 million guaranteed and $13 million coming in the first year of the contract.
That puts Whitworth on one of the worst offenses in the league — unless he can be part of a turnaround effort led by new head coach Sean McVay. The 35-year-old Whitworth has started all 16 games the last three years, and he’s a well-respected veteran who was a team captain. His absence will be a loss in Cincinnati.
Whitworth was the No. 20 player on our Free Agent Hot 100.
You will be missed big man
way to go bengals! with zietler set to leave we may now have one of the worst O lines in football and Dalton sucks under pressure…hey but Brandon Lafell coming back what a joke. i am quickly becoming disinterested in this mediocre organization
Mike Brown is the most incompetent owner in all of sports. The only thing he knows how to do is let his best players walk out the door. Zeitler will be gone at 4:01 today also.
Brown will re-sign dead weight like Domata Peko and Rey Maualuga though.
Nice signing. Hopefully he can both play and show the kids on the line how to get it done.
Lot of money for a 35 year old player. Rams will still be average during his time there. Don’t get this signing.
sh*t like this is why the Bengals will never win a superbowl. just asinine and stupid to let your best offensive lineman walk for 2 more mil per year. terrible. as a bengals fan this really grinds me gears. with all that being said,GO PATS!
What?! Holy, that cap is burning. So, you’re telling me free agents only care about the biggest bidder? I’m shocked, shocked I tell you!
That’s a good get for the Rams. Their OL has been a straight joke for years. Even if Whitworth’s skills aren’t quite what they used to be, he will bring the mojo of winning a lot of games, a work ethic, and sound technique to a unit that has lacked all of that for a long time.
Damn, gonna miss him as a Bengals fan.
Don’t worry Bengals fans. Paul Alexander will have Cedric Ogbuehi ready to take over the LT spot!
The Rams, where careers go to die.
One of the top 5 underrated players of the last 20 years?
Now, Spielman will think he only has a $1.98 to spend and sign Elmer Fudd.
Good start for RAMS . Hopefully keep it going.maybe a receiver
Must be great to sign a guy who’s now the best guy on your offensive line. Your old left tackle becomes the new right tackle. Maybe your old right tackle gets moved to guard.
Lapped by the Steelers again (and again and again…), the Bengals renew their neverending ineffective effort to do things as they’ve always done while hoping for a different outcome.
Robinson will be shifted to LG. No need to move Havenstein, who’s their only other decent lineman, around.
Andy Dalton just put his Cincinnati house on the market.
Funny how commentors are complaining about the Bengals are crap for letting him go, all while other comments are calling the Rams ridiculous for signing him. Is it truly a split on how much Whitworth has left, or do people just like to complain about teams’ front offices?
can’t blame him. he’ll need all that money to live confortably in Cali but weather sure as hell nicer!
More than I expected given his age. The Vikings better have a plan for the oline that needs at least 3 new starters – LT, C/RG, RT. They better get active soon as history shows teams that don’t participate in free agency annually suffer embarrassing defeats in January.
Nice move for the Rams. They need to build a real O line to protect their young QB and give Gurley some legitimate blocking.
Wake up Spielman!
Bummer! haha
Whoa. He may be great but he is also 35.
“Was” one of the worst offenses in the league. The Rams won’t be the worst offense this coming season. Not when you have dumpster fire offenses for 2017 like the Vikings, Jets, Browns and Bengals.
The Rams will end up being much better than any of those four.
I thought for sure he’d chase a ring if he left the Bengals. No idea why he’d take this offer other than money, but that’s his right. Really surprised anyone gave him a 3 year deal, but realistically he’d be one of the best guards in the league if he had to slide into there for a year or two. Best of luck to Whit, now with he and Zeitler gone it’s pretty damn obvious what the Bengals biggest weakness is.
Whitworth’s agent is the real MVP here!
bassplucker says:
Mar 9, 2017 9:51 AM
Honestly, Whitworth is as good as he ever was. It won’t last more than another year or two, but he really is as good or better.
happy for whit. He deserves it. but as usual the bungals let the good ones go and keep the criminals. could have cleared up a lot of cash by dumping jones and peko. then spend smart money on a few good free agents.
James Harrison’s projected 2017 sack total just jumped by 2-4 with this departure.
add zeitler and dre to the list of players they are to chinsey to keep as well. looks like a great 4 and 12 year on the horizon.
From how it looks the Rams can get out of the deal after one season as only 2.5 million is guaranteed in year 2 of the deal
Thanks for a lot of great years, Big Whit! You were always Mr Bengals in my eyes. We’re gonna miss you, and hope you come back on a 1 day deal to retire as a Bengal.
As a Rams fan I’m thrilled by this move. Now we can move worthless Greg Robinson out of there and shift him to guard. Let’s hope MckVay is smarter then the previous coaching staff and call more running plays to that side of the field and actually get Gurley more involved in the passing game.
WOW, money grab, never would have thought that of him. Thought he wanted a ring.
We’ll miss him, good luck Whit.