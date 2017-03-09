Andrew Whitworth to sign with Rams

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 9, 2017, 9:35 AM EST

The Bengals were optimistic they could re-sign offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. But they won’t.

Whitworth plans to sign with the Rams today on a three-year deal worth a total of $36 million with $15 million guaranteed and $13 million coming in the first year of the contract.

That puts Whitworth on one of the worst offenses in the league — unless he can be part of a turnaround effort led by new head coach Sean McVay. The 35-year-old Whitworth has started all 16 games the last three years, and he’s a well-respected veteran who was a team captain. His absence will be a loss in Cincinnati.

Whitworth was the No. 20 player on our Free Agent Hot 100.