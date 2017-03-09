As to the Stephon Gilmore deal, the devil will be in the details

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore entered free agency looking for $14 million per year. Supposedly, he got it. From the Patriots.
“The expected price tag for free agent CB Stephon Gilmore for the #Patriots is slated to eclipse $14M per year, I’m told,” reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.
Obviously, that information is coming from someone who benefits from the deal looking like it’s worth more than it possibly is. Also, it says nothing about the key factors in any contract: (1) signing bonus; (2) fully guaranteed money at signing; and (3) total payout for the first three years.
It’s entirely possible that the contract with be backloaded with funny money that pushes the average per year over $14 million, even if the player will never get that kind of cash.
So before we start applying labels to the contract, let’s wait to see what the contract says.
Until then, let’s also keep in mind that the Patriots rarely break the bank for anyone, at any position. While it’s possible that they see something special in Gilmore after facing him for the last five years, it’s not their way to overpay.
Eventually, we’ll know exactly what they did pay.
Does New England remember Chris Hogan eating Gilmore lunch all game last year? Lol
The Patriots are known for scooping guys from the Bills and making them stars. I’m a Bills fan and I absolutely hate it.
I know the pats will get the most out of him, but based on his past performance its tough to see what that will be.
His career thus far can be summed up as such-
Lots of pass interference penalties and blown coverage with occasional games of a top 5 CB
Gilmore was also the QB on Jadaveon Clowney’s high school team, where he rushed for 1,331 yards and 23 touchdowns and passed for 1,771 yards with 14 scores in his senior year. He obviously played CB for that team as well.