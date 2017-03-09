Barkevious Mingo will sign one-year deal with Colts

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 9, 2017, 6:08 PM EST

Outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo will sign with the Colts, NFL Network reported Thursday.

A first-round pick of the Browns in 2013, Mingo was traded to the Patriots last summer and played as a special teamer and situational pass rusher for the Super Bowl champions last season.

Per the report, Mingo will make $2.5 million on a one-year deal with the Colts, who figure to be active in trying to upgrade their defense and specifically their pass rush.

All seven of Mingo’s sacks came in his first two seasons. He played in all 16 games and started one last season for the Patriots.