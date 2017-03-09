Bears agree to terms with veteran safety Quintin Demps

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 9, 2017, 11:54 AM EST

Veteran safety Quintin Demps is heading to Chicago.

Demps announced on Twitter that he is signing with the Bears.

The 31-year-old Demps spent the last two seasons with the Texans, starting 13 games in both 2016 and 2015. He has previously played for the Giants, Chiefs and Eagles. He’s coming off a 2016 season in which he had a career-high six interceptions.

The Bears need plenty of help on both sides of the ball and appear willing to spend to get that help sooner rather than later. Coach John Fox and G.M. Ryan Pace will hope players like Demps can be part of a turnaround, a turnaround that could cost Fox and Pace their jobs if it doesn’t come this year.