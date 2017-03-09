Bears cutting Cutler

The Jay Cutler era in Chicago is over.
As expected, the Bears are cutting Cutler. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Cutler and the Bears talked today and both agreed it was for the best.
By cutting Cutler, the Bears clear $14 million off their 2017 salary cap. He’ll still cost them $2 million against the cap this season.
Mike Glennon is expected to sign with the Bears today and become their starting quarterback, at least for the short term. Cutler will now hit free agency and hope he can find a quarterback-needy team willing to give him one more chance to be a starter, somewhere.
LOL
Thank God..
49er fans, your new QB
I remember how excited I was when the Bears traded for him. What a let down.
Uh Oh. Introducing the newest Washington Redskin!
“Cutler will not hit free agency”? Do you guys have an editor?
Congrats Bears Fans, you have suffered long enough!
Say what you will about Cutler, still better than half the starting QBs in the NFL. He will land on his feet.
Alas, poor Yorick! I knew him, Horatio.
GB fans will miss you…..
Thanks for everything!!!!
should had happened the day after he got a little boo boo on his leg and couldnt finish the rest of the nfc championship game.
Best of luck Jay.
Cutler sucks. End of story. Former 1st Rounder, don’t forget that.
Come to the Browns!!!