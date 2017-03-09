 Skip to content

Bears cutting Cutler

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 9, 2017, 1:36 PM EST
Getty Images

The Jay Cutler era in Chicago is over.

As expected, the Bears are cutting Cutler. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Cutler and the Bears talked today and both agreed it was for the best.

By cutting Cutler, the Bears clear $14 million off their 2017 salary cap. He’ll still cost them $2 million against the cap this season.

Mike Glennon is expected to sign with the Bears today and become their starting quarterback, at least for the short term. Cutler will now hit free agency and hope he can find a quarterback-needy team willing to give him one more chance to be a starter, somewhere.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Chicago Bears, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
14 Responses to “Bears cutting Cutler”
  1. garypagetwo says: Mar 9, 2017 1:38 PM

    LOL

  2. kabasaman says: Mar 9, 2017 1:39 PM

    Thank God..

  3. jakehoyt says: Mar 9, 2017 1:39 PM

    49er fans, your new QB

  4. azbearsfan says: Mar 9, 2017 1:39 PM

    I remember how excited I was when the Bears traded for him. What a let down.

  5. hawkwind8 says: Mar 9, 2017 1:39 PM

    Uh Oh. Introducing the newest Washington Redskin!

  6. sabrastang says: Mar 9, 2017 1:40 PM

    “Cutler will not hit free agency”? Do you guys have an editor?

  7. RandyinRoxbury says: Mar 9, 2017 1:40 PM

    Congrats Bears Fans, you have suffered long enough!

  8. santamoss says: Mar 9, 2017 1:40 PM

    Say what you will about Cutler, still better than half the starting QBs in the NFL. He will land on his feet.

  9. uglydingo says: Mar 9, 2017 1:42 PM

    Alas, poor Yorick! I knew him, Horatio.

  10. scoops1 says: Mar 9, 2017 1:42 PM

    GB fans will miss you…..

    Thanks for everything!!!!

  11. ryder09 says: Mar 9, 2017 1:42 PM

    should had happened the day after he got a little boo boo on his leg and couldnt finish the rest of the nfc championship game.

  12. xargscutgrep says: Mar 9, 2017 1:43 PM

    Best of luck Jay.

  13. medialovesthecowboys says: Mar 9, 2017 1:43 PM

    Cutler sucks. End of story. Former 1st Rounder, don’t forget that.

  14. couchbasher says: Mar 9, 2017 1:43 PM

    Come to the Browns!!!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!