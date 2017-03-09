Bears cutting Cutler

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 9, 2017, 1:36 PM EST

The Jay Cutler era in Chicago is over.

As expected, the Bears are cutting Cutler. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Cutler and the Bears talked today and both agreed it was for the best.

By cutting Cutler, the Bears clear $14 million off their 2017 salary cap. He’ll still cost them $2 million against the cap this season.

Mike Glennon is expected to sign with the Bears today and become their starting quarterback, at least for the short term. Cutler will now hit free agency and hope he can find a quarterback-needy team willing to give him one more chance to be a starter, somewhere.