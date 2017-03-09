Bears sign Markus Wheaton

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 9, 2017, 7:27 PM EST

Free agent wide receiver Markus Wheaton will sign with the Bears, NFL Network reported Thursday.

The Steelers drafted Wheaton, 26, in the third round in 2013. He had a breakout season in 2014 with 53 receptions, then was a big part again of the Steelers’ offense in 2015 with 44 catches and a career-best five touchdowns.

He was limited to three games by injury last season, and it’s no surprise that he’s moving on from the Steelers for a fresh start. The Bears will likely make multiple additions at the wide receiver position, and they’re hoping the speedy Wheaton can recapture his prior form.

Wheaton has eight career touchdown receptions.