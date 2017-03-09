Bengals keep cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 4:03 PM EST

The Bengals lost 40 percent of their offensive line today already, but they kept a valuable member of their secondary.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Cincinnati held onto pending free agent cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick.

They collect first-round corners, but keeping Kirkpatrick was still a big move for them at a time when they need stability. With the uncertainty over Adam Jones, having him around lends some confidence.

Earlier in the day, they lost left tackle Andrew Whitworth and left guard Kevin Zeitler to big money deals.