Bills release Aaron Williams

Safety Aaron Williams‘ father said in January that his son is leaning toward playing in 2017 despite season-ending neck injuries in each of the last two seasons.
If Williams does make it back to the field, it looks like he’ll have to find a team other than the Bills to give him a shot. Josina Anderson of ESPN reported on Thursday morning that the Bills will release Williams.
Williams was a second-round pick by the Bills in 2011 and saw his first starts as a rookie. He started 38 games between 2012 and 2014, but has played in just 10 games the last two years as a result of his neck problems. He’ll likely need to convince teams that he’s healthy enough to resume his career before he’ll get a contract for next season.
The move will save the Bills $1.775 million under the cap if it goes on the books right away and that number would rise to $4.2 million if he’s designated as a post-June 1 cut. The Bills wouldn’t be able to spend any of that money until after June 1 and Williams’ departure makes safety an area the team will need to address heading into the season.
UPDATE 12:10 p.m. ET: The Bills announced the move.
Hate to seem him go. He always played with a lot of heart.
Good player but his neck situation is scary
Wouldn’t be surprised if Schwartz lobbied the Eagles to at least kick the tires on this guy and see how that neck is healing….
Great player, best thing to do would be to retire with his neck injuries. The one against the Patriots in 2015 was part of the game, attempting to make a play. The 2016 hit by Jarvis Landry was the kind of cheap shot that the league claims it wants to stop. Landry was fined $ 24,000. Aaron Williams career is over. Wish the best for Aaron Williams