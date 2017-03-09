 Skip to content

Bills release Aaron Williams

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 11:46 AM EST
Safety Aaron Williams‘ father said in January that his son is leaning toward playing in 2017 despite season-ending neck injuries in each of the last two seasons.

If Williams does make it back to the field, it looks like he’ll have to find a team other than the Bills to give him a shot. Josina Anderson of ESPN reported on Thursday morning that the Bills will release Williams.

Williams was a second-round pick by the Bills in 2011 and saw his first starts as a rookie. He started 38 games between 2012 and 2014, but has played in just 10 games the last two years as a result of his neck problems. He’ll likely need to convince teams that he’s healthy enough to resume his career before he’ll get a contract for next season.

The move will save the Bills $1.775 million under the cap if it goes on the books right away and that number would rise to $4.2 million if he’s designated as a post-June 1 cut. The Bills wouldn’t be able to spend any of that money until after June 1 and Williams’ departure makes safety an area the team will need to address heading into the season.

UPDATE 12:10 p.m. ET: The Bills announced the move.

4 Responses to “Bills release Aaron Williams”
  1. joetorontoo says: Mar 9, 2017 11:48 AM

    Hate to seem him go. He always played with a lot of heart.

  2. mongo3401 says: Mar 9, 2017 11:51 AM

    Good player but his neck situation is scary

  3. therealtrenches says: Mar 9, 2017 12:02 PM

    Wouldn’t be surprised if Schwartz lobbied the Eagles to at least kick the tires on this guy and see how that neck is healing….

  4. arcross12042004scorp15 says: Mar 9, 2017 12:07 PM

    Great player, best thing to do would be to retire with his neck injuries. The one against the Patriots in 2015 was part of the game, attempting to make a play. The 2016 hit by Jarvis Landry was the kind of cheap shot that the league claims it wants to stop. Landry was fined $ 24,000. Aaron Williams career is over. Wish the best for Aaron Williams

