Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 4:39 PM EST

After cutting Aaron Williams earlier in the day, the Bills have replaced him and then some.

The team announced they had signed Micah Hyde from the Packers and Jordan Poyer from the Browns.

Hyde is a versatile player who was used in multiple ways in Green Bay, including as a slot corner.

The Bills also announced the additions of offensive lineman Vladimir Ducasse, fullback Patrick DiMarco and kicker Steven Hauschka, as they build their team from the fringes.