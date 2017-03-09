Branden Albert, Julius Thomas trades official

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 4:25 PM EST

The Dolphins and Jaguars agreed on a pair of trades a while ago, but they couldn’t become official until the new league year started on Thursday afternoon.

We crossed the starting line at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday and the two trades have crossed the finish line.

While the same two teams are involved in both deals, they are two separate transactions. Left tackle Branden Albert will go from Miami to Jacksonville in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft while tight end Julius Thomas will move in the opposite direction with a 2017 seventh-rounder going back to the Jaguars.

Thomas, who also reworked his contract with the Dolphins, hopes to recapture some of the success he had in Denver now that he’s playing for Dolphins head coach and former Broncos offensive coordinator Adam Gase again. Albert will take over for Kelvin Beachum on the Jaguars’ offensive line.