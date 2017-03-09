Brandon Marshall “eager to take pressure off” Odell Beckham

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 6:37 AM EST

There were a lot of free agent deals reported on Wednesday, but most of them remain hypothetical because pen can’t be put to paper until the new league year opens on Thursday afternoon.

That’s not the case with the Giants and wide receiver Brandon Marshall. Marshall was released by the Jets, so they were able to set his deal in stone on Wednesday and move ahead with a press conference announcing Marshall as the newest member of the team. Much of the discussion centered on one of Marshall’s new teammates.

Marshall called wide receiver Odell Beckham the league’s “biggest superstar” and said that he’s “eager to take pressure off him” in 2017.

“I’m excited to see him take it to another level,” Marshall said, via the New York Post. “This kid isn’t even in his prime yet and he’s a monster, so I can’t wait to be a part of his journey, this maturation process that he’s on. … Being able to be a sounding board for him and talk to him about some of the great things he’s experienced and some of the challenging things he went through last year, I was just happy I could be there for him. I just love the guy to death.”

Marshall’s presence on the field should help the Giants as defenses will be stretched against the pass with another strong option on the outside. Marshall believes his “wealth of experience, good and bad” will also be of assistance to Beckham and success on both fronts would make his signing a big win for the Giants.