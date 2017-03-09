Broncos signing Cowboys guard Ronald Leary

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 12:35 PM EST

The Broncos are taking steps to protect Tony Romo with a familiar face, before they’re even allowed to pursue Tony Romo officially.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Broncos are signing former Cowboys guard Ronald Leary (#barringalatesnag).

Leary was a solid starter for the Cowboys, but was covered up when they acquired La’El Collins, and was looking to reclaim a starting job somewhere.

He stepped back into the lineup when Collins was injured last year, and has been a steady contributor to one of the best lines in the league.

Now, he’s being recognized for it, and would be a valuable piece as the Broncos look to bring in a quarterback who needs to be protected.