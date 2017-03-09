Browns claim Marcus Martin via waivers

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 9, 2017, 7:36 PM EST

The Browns claimed center Marcus Martin via waivers from the 49ers on Wednesday.

Martin was a third-round pick in 2014 who’s made 22 career starts. He was waived by the team’s new regime after playing in just five games last season.

The Browns invested heavily in their offensive line on the first day of free agency with new contracts for J.C. Tretter and Kevin Zeitler and a big-bucks extension for Joel Bitonio. They probably see Martin as a low-risk addition as their prior moves indicate they’re ready to move on from center Cameron Erving, a first-round pick in 2015.