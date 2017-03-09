Calais Campbell and wife deciding between Broncos, Jaguars

Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2017, 1:30 PM EST

Calais Campbell has a dilemma. Does he take more money to join the Jaguars or less money to return home to Colorado and play for the Broncos?

Mike Klis of 9news.com reports that Campbell and his wife currently are deciding between the two teams. The soon-to-be-former Cardinals, who arrived via round two of the 2008 drafted, reportedly had an agreement in principle with the Jaguars. Recently, however, the Broncos emerged as a candidate on Wednesday night, and Campbell now has to decide where he wants to play.

It’s hard not to wonder whether Campbell also is considering the possibility of playing with Tony Romo in Denver vs. Blake Bortles in Jacksonville. While it’s still not clear whether Romo will become a Bronco, Campbell and Romo are represented by the same firm, which could give Campbell access to inside information about what Romo plans to do.