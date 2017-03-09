Cardinals bring Karlos Dansby back again

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 6:24 PM EST

Maybe the third time’s a charm.

According to Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic, the Cardinals have signed linebacker Karlos Dansby, pending a physical.

It will be his third stint with the team, after spending last year with the Bengals.

Dansby played his first six years in the league for the Cardinals, but left for Miami’s free agent money. He came back in 2013, but then began a lap through Ohio with stops in Cleveland and Cincinnati.

The 35-year-old played all 16 games for the Bengals last year, and could be a serviceable part for a defense making up from some high profile losses (Calais Campbell and Tony Jefferson), with linebacker Kevin Minter among their free agents.