Cardinals not planning to tender Chandler Catanzaro, Darren Fells

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 11:07 AM EST

Kicker Chandler Catanzaro is coming off a rough year for the Cardinals and that apparently has led the team to look in another direction at the position.

Kyle Odegard of the team’s website reports that the team doesn’t plan to extend a tender offer to Catanzaro as a restricted free agent. They could still work out a deal for Catanzaro’s return for less than the $1.797 million low tender, although it would likely come with competition and without guaranteed money.

Catanzaro hit 21-of-28 field goals in 2016 and missed four extra points, which led to some speculation about the Cardinals replacing him during a season that saw special teams blunders contribute to several losses.

Odegard reports that the team will also pass on tendering tight end Darren Fells. Fells caught 40 passes over the last three seasons and Arizona has re-signed Jermaine Gresham at the position.